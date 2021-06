(Domestic Violence) - Violence Isn't Just Physical

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Domestic violence can take on many forms that may not be immediately apparent.



SCRIPT



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CAN TAKE ON MANY FORMS. IT CAN START QUIETLY AND GET WORSE OVER TIME. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS STALKING, ECONOMIC OPPRESSION, VIOLENCE TO PETS AND PROPERTY, PHYSICAL AND SEXUAL CONTROL, AND MIND GAMES. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCLUDES ISOLATION, VERBAL ASSAULTS, AND INVOLVING CHILDREN WITH HARMFUL ACTS AND INFLUENCE. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ISN’T JUST PHYSICAL. BREAK THE CYCLE WITH EDUCATION. BREAK THE SILENCE WITH HELP.