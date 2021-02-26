Civic Action Team Palau

The Civic Action Team in Palau consists of U.S. Army engineers and medical personnel who are deployed to conduct community construction projects in cooperation with local craftsmen and women. In addition to the projects they undertake, the CAT operates an apprenticeship program for local Palauans, designed to build and maintain the local work force. The CAT also conducts a key community relations role in terms of U.S. Army recruiting in Palau.
