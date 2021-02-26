Civic Action Team Palau

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Civic Action Team in Palau consists of U.S. Army engineers and medical personnel who are deployed to conduct community construction projects in cooperation with local craftsmen and women. In addition to the projects they undertake, the CAT operates an apprenticeship program for local Palauans, designed to build and maintain the local work force. The CAT also conducts a key community relations role in terms of U.S. Army recruiting in Palau.