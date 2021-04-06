Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aircraft Group 36 Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Video by Warrant Officer Daniel Kujanpaa    

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Robbins relinquished command of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 Col. Christopher M. Murray, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2021. The mission of MAG-36 is to support the MAGTF with combat ready expeditionary assault support aircraft and when directed, plan and conduct aviation operations as a MEB-level Aviation Combat Element.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 08:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799826
    Filename: DOD_108380478
    Length: 00:30:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aircraft Group 36 Change of Command, by WO Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

