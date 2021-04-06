Marine Aircraft Group 36 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Robbins relinquished command of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 Col. Christopher M. Murray, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2021. The mission of MAG-36 is to support the MAGTF with combat ready expeditionary assault support aircraft and when directed, plan and conduct aviation operations as a MEB-level Aviation Combat Element.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 08:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
