Marine Aircraft Group 36 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Robbins relinquished command of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36 Col. Christopher M. Murray, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2021. The mission of MAG-36 is to support the MAGTF with combat ready expeditionary assault support aircraft and when directed, plan and conduct aviation operations as a MEB-level Aviation Combat Element.