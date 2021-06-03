6th Anniversary 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division

2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division host 6th anniversary of Combined Division Ceremony. MG Lesperance Maj. Gen. David Lesperance and Lieutenant General (Ret.) Chun In-bum give remark about Combined Division. Cake cutting ceremony with Commanding General, Division Sergeant Major, LTG(Ret)Chun, youngest soldier from ROK and US.
