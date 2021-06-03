Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Anniversary 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2021

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division host 6th anniversary of Combined Division Ceremony. MG Lesperance Maj. Gen. David Lesperance and Lieutenant General (Ret.) Chun In-bum give remark about Combined Division. Cake cutting ceremony with Commanding General, Division Sergeant Major, LTG(Ret)Chun, youngest soldier from ROK and US.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799825
    VIRIN: 210603-A-XP485-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108380458
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Anniversary 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2ID/RUCD #6thAnniversary #warrior Division #CombinedDivision #ROK-US

