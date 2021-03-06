Vice Adm. Steve T. Koehler relieved Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn as Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet during a change of command ceremony on Naval Base Point Loma, June 3.
|06.03.2021
|06.03.2021 23:06
|Video Productions
|Length:
|01:08:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, C3F Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Natalie Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
