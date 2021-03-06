Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3F Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Byers 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    Vice Adm. Steve T. Koehler relieved Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn as Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet during a change of command ceremony on Naval Base Point Loma, June 3.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C3F Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Natalie Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    C3F
    VADM Conn
    VADM Koehler

