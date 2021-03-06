Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799822
    VIRIN: 210603-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108380353
    Length: 01:02:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Graduation Ceremony, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Graduation
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

