India Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|06.03.2021
|06.03.2021 20:16
|Video Productions
|799822
|210603-M-CI314-1001
|DOD_108380353
|01:02:23
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
