Fathomwerx Innovation Lab - Virtual Tour

Fathomwerx Laboratory is in Ventura County, California,

which is home to a diverse and geographically rich

environment that includes public and private universities, a

high technology corridor and Naval Base Ventura County.



The naval base includes Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San

Nicolas Island—serving the Pacific Fleet as an all-in-one

mobilization site, deep water port, railhead and airfield. The

base includes more than 100 tenant commands as well as

three major warfare centers (Naval Surface Warfare Center,

Port Hueneme Division; Naval Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division).





NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge, one of the Navy’s nationwide

Naval Agility (NavalX) network of partners, is at the

Fathomwerx laboratory at the Port of Hueneme in Ventura

County. Fathomwerx formed in 2019 as a public-private

consortium and resource for technical innovation and

capability transition. The lab includes 60,000 square feet of

space focused on rapid innovation, disruption and audacious

projects with support engagement, education, experimentation

and assessment designed to connect operational stakeholders with technical subject matter experts who might assist in developing solutions to address operational needs. Through strategic partnerships within the region, the Fathomwerx consortium conducts programs that evaluate

developing technologies against operational needs in the port and maritime domains, and suggests pathways for engagement, funding, collaboration and implementation.



Facilities

The lab consists of 20,000 square feet dedicated to testing, prototyping and innovation; and

40,000 square feet of flex spacez for demonstrations, events and exercises.

Lab facilities include:

• Workspaces

• Large tool work stations

• 75,000-gallon above-ground pool for a controlled test environment



Equipment

The lab also houses industrial equipment including:

• 3D plastics and metal printers

• Weather tester

• Microclimate chamber

• Oven and humidity cabinet

• Hazmat cabinets

• Drone Cage



Video Credits:

Marco Hinahon

Michael Darnall

Eric Osborne