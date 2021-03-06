Fathomwerx Innovation Lab - Virtual Tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Marco Hinahon 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Fathomwerx Laboratory is in Ventura County, California,
    which is home to a diverse and geographically rich
    environment that includes public and private universities, a
    high technology corridor and Naval Base Ventura County.

    The naval base includes Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San
    Nicolas Island—serving the Pacific Fleet as an all-in-one
    mobilization site, deep water port, railhead and airfield. The
    base includes more than 100 tenant commands as well as
    three major warfare centers (Naval Surface Warfare Center,
    Port Hueneme Division; Naval Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division).


    NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge, one of the Navy’s nationwide
    Naval Agility (NavalX) network of partners, is at the
    Fathomwerx laboratory at the Port of Hueneme in Ventura
    County. Fathomwerx formed in 2019 as a public-private
    consortium and resource for technical innovation and
    capability transition. The lab includes 60,000 square feet of
    space focused on rapid innovation, disruption and audacious
    projects with support engagement, education, experimentation
    and assessment designed to connect operational stakeholders with technical subject matter experts who might assist in developing solutions to address operational needs. Through strategic partnerships within the region, the Fathomwerx consortium conducts programs that evaluate
    developing technologies against operational needs in the port and maritime domains, and suggests pathways for engagement, funding, collaboration and implementation.

    Facilities
    The lab consists of 20,000 square feet dedicated to testing, prototyping and innovation; and
    40,000 square feet of flex spacez for demonstrations, events and exercises.
    Lab facilities include:
    • Workspaces
    • Large tool work stations
    • 75,000-gallon above-ground pool for a controlled test environment

    Equipment
    The lab also houses industrial equipment including:
    • 3D plastics and metal printers
    • Weather tester
    • Microclimate chamber
    • Oven and humidity cabinet
    • Hazmat cabinets
    • Drone Cage

    Video Credits:
    Marco Hinahon
    Michael Darnall
    Eric Osborne

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799821
    VIRIN: 210429-N-OX250-001
    Filename: DOD_108380335
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fathomwerx Innovation Lab - Virtual Tour, by Marco Hinahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

