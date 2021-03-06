Fathomwerx Innovation Lab - Virtual Tour

Fathomwerx Laboratory is in Ventura County, California,
which is home to a diverse and geographically rich
environment that includes public and private universities, a
high technology corridor and Naval Base Ventura County.
The naval base includes Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San
Nicolas Island—serving the Pacific Fleet as an all-in-one
mobilization site, deep water port, railhead and airfield. The
base includes more than 100 tenant commands as well as
three major warfare centers (Naval Surface Warfare Center,
Port Hueneme Division; Naval Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division).
NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge, one of the Navy’s nationwide
Naval Agility (NavalX) network of partners, is at the
Fathomwerx laboratory at the Port of Hueneme in Ventura
County. Fathomwerx formed in 2019 as a public-private
consortium and resource for technical innovation and
capability transition. The lab includes 60,000 square feet of
space focused on rapid innovation, disruption and audacious
projects with support engagement, education, experimentation
and assessment designed to connect operational stakeholders with technical subject matter experts who might assist in developing solutions to address operational needs. Through strategic partnerships within the region, the Fathomwerx consortium conducts programs that evaluate
developing technologies against operational needs in the port and maritime domains, and suggests pathways for engagement, funding, collaboration and implementation.
Facilities
The lab consists of 20,000 square feet dedicated to testing, prototyping and innovation; and
40,000 square feet of flex spacez for demonstrations, events and exercises.
Lab facilities include:
• Workspaces
• Large tool work stations
• 75,000-gallon above-ground pool for a controlled test environment
Equipment
The lab also houses industrial equipment including:
• 3D plastics and metal printers
• Weather tester
• Microclimate chamber
• Oven and humidity cabinet
• Hazmat cabinets
• Drone Cage
