Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Return Home from Historic Long Range Convoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Seaira Moore 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group arrive at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. Marines conducted a convoy across the United States in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Seaira Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799816
    VIRIN: 210603-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_108380138
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Return Home from Historic Long Range Convoy, by Cpl Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    convoy
    historical
    USNORTHCOM
    long range convoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT