Marines Return Home from Historic Long Range Convoy

U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group arrive at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. Marines conducted a convoy across the United States in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Seaira Moore)
