    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Air Force Academy Graduation, Operation Allied Sky, and Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the first Air Force Academy graduation held at Falcon Stadium in two years,bomber task force mission Operation Allied Sky flying with NATO Allies, and the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal by the Department of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799814
    VIRIN: 210603-F-MY055-504
    Filename: DOD_108380119
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Air Force Academy Graduation, Operation Allied Sky, and Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

