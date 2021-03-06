SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Air Force Academy Graduation, Operation Allied Sky, and Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the first Air Force Academy graduation held at Falcon Stadium in two years,bomber task force mission Operation Allied Sky flying with NATO Allies, and the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal by the Department of the Air Force.