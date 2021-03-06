Marines Convoy Across the United States

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines convoy through the United States, May 1-June 3 2021. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a convoy across the United States starting in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. Marines on the convoy experimented with long-range communications, as far away as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, the half-way point on the route. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)