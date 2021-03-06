Marines Convoy Across the United States

U.S. Marines convoy through the United States, May 1-June 3 2021. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a convoy across the United States starting in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. Marines on the convoy experimented with long-range communications, as far away as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, the half-way point on the route. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799799
|VIRIN:
|210603-M-QP496-051
|Filename:
|DOD_108379975
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
