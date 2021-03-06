Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Convoy Across the United States

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines convoy through the United States, May 1-June 3 2021. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a convoy across the United States starting in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. Marines on the convoy experimented with long-range communications, as far away as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, the half-way point on the route. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799799
    VIRIN: 210603-M-QP496-051
    Filename: DOD_108379975
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marines Convoy Across the United States, by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Long Range Convoy

