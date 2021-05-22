B-roll of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont National Guard, along with workers from the Vermont Department of Health, deliver the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to community members in St. Albans, Vt., May 22, 2021. The Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont National Guard have partnered to expedite the delivery of the vaccine to as many individuals as possible with more than 760,000 doses being administered as of the end of May. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mike Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799786
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-RJ808-294
|Filename:
|DOD_108379822
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ST. ALBANS, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnering in the Race to Vaccinate Vermont, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT