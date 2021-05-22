Partnering in the Race to Vaccinate Vermont

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799786" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont National Guard, along with workers from the Vermont Department of Health, deliver the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to community members in St. Albans, Vt., May 22, 2021. The Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont National Guard have partnered to expedite the delivery of the vaccine to as many individuals as possible with more than 760,000 doses being administered as of the end of May. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mike Davis)