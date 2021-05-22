Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnering in the Race to Vaccinate Vermont

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. ALBANS, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of Airmen and Soldiers from the Vermont National Guard, along with workers from the Vermont Department of Health, deliver the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to community members in St. Albans, Vt., May 22, 2021. The Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont National Guard have partnered to expedite the delivery of the vaccine to as many individuals as possible with more than 760,000 doses being administered as of the end of May. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mike Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799786
    VIRIN: 210522-F-RJ808-294
    Filename: DOD_108379822
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ST. ALBANS, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnering in the Race to Vaccinate Vermont, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19 National Guard
    Pfizer-BioNTech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT