    Coast Guard DoD 365 Launch

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington, D.C. -- Rear Adm. David M. Dermanelian talks about some of his favorite features in DoD 365, the Coast Guard’s secure version of Microsoft 365. The 365 product suite is now available to Coast Guard employees, to help support collaboration and productivity. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799779
    VIRIN: 210602-G-OY189-126
    Filename: DOD_108379670
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Coast Guard DoD 365 Launch, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Launch
    Coast Guard DoD365
    Dermanelian

