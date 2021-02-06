Coast Guard DoD 365 Launch

Washington, D.C. -- Rear Adm. David M. Dermanelian talks about some of his favorite features in DoD 365, the Coast Guard’s secure version of Microsoft 365. The 365 product suite is now available to Coast Guard employees, to help support collaboration and productivity. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799779
|VIRIN:
|210602-G-OY189-126
|Filename:
|DOD_108379670
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
