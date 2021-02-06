Coast Guard DoD 365 Launch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799779" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Washington, D.C. -- Rear Adm. David M. Dermanelian talks about some of his favorite features in DoD 365, the Coast Guard’s secure version of Microsoft 365. The 365 product suite is now available to Coast Guard employees, to help support collaboration and productivity. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown