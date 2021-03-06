Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier is Among the World's Best Long Range Shooters

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the National Guard's All Guard Marksmanship Team, whose members are selected from all 54 states and territories, competes in the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11, 2021. Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, took third place in her team division. She will go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799776
    VIRIN: 210603-D-AR128-160
    Filename: DOD_108379576
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldier is Among the World's Best Long Range Shooters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

