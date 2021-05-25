Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wearing Your Mask at 63rd Readiness Division Facilities Update

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major, 63rd RD speak about the wearing of the masks within the army reserve facilities within the seven-state region of the 63rd RD. Stay in the know and inform your Soldiers or Civilians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:21
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    united states
    civilian employees
    soldiers
    army reserve
    covid19

