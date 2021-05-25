Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major, 63rd RD speak about the wearing of the masks within the army reserve facilities within the seven-state region of the 63rd RD. Stay in the know and inform your Soldiers or Civilians.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799766
|VIRIN:
|210525-O-BX042-972
|Filename:
|DOD_108379311
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wearing Your Mask at 63rd Readiness Division Facilities Update, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT