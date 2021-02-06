Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th APS Airmen load pallets of medical supplies

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load pallets onto a Kalitta Air 747 June 2, 2021, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the countries of Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka in their ongoing fight against COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799762
    VIRIN: 210602-F-SK304-1500
    Filename: DOD_108379291
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Travis Air Force Base

    2T2XX Air Transportation

    TAGS

    Port Dawgs
    USAID
    747
    USDOS
    60th Aerial Port Squadron
    Kalitta Air

