U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load pallets onto a Kalitta Air 747 June 2, 2021, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the countries of Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka in their ongoing fight against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799762
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-SK304-1500
|Filename:
|DOD_108379291
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th APS Airmen load pallets of medical supplies, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
