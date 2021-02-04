NATO 2030: NATO is a platform to address global challenges (master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799738" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

--SYNOPSIS--



In December 2019, NATO Leaders invited Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to strengthen NATO's political dimension. The NATO 2030 initiative is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and young leaders to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance. The Secretary General will put forward his proposals to NATO Leaders when they meet in Brussels later this year. NATO 2030 is about making sure our Alliance remains ready to face the challenges of the next decade. To keep our nations safe, NATO will continue to adapt. We need to stay a strong military Alliance, become a stronger political Alliance and take a more global approach. This animation is one of three videos highlighting these three themes.



--TRANSCRIPT--



NATO is a platform to address global challenges VOICEOVER: NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and we are a unique Alliance of 30 countries from Europe and North America. But in today’s interconnected world, the challenges we face are global. Disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks, terrorism, climate change and pandemics like COVID-19 cross borders and require global cooperation. We also see a shift in the global balance of power with the rise of China, and increased competition over our values and our way of life. No country or continent can go it alone in this increasingly uncertain world. That’s why we have built a community of like-minded nations and organisations all around the world. Together, using this global network, we can share information and ideas and that will help us face the world’s biggest challenges. In uncertain and turbulent times, it’s good to have friends. NATO will continue to be a reliable partner to countries and organisations who share our values and our vision for building a free, cooperative world in the decades to come. NATO 2030: Securing an uncertain future