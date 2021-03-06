What is MLMIP?

The Medical Logistics Management Internship Program (MLMIP) is a competitive 11-month training program consisting of six months of didactic training and five months of internship at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, followed by a two-year utilization strategic level assignment. The intent of MLMIP is to develop and train qualified 68J/68A non-commissioned officers, medical logistics officers, warrant officers and civilians as leader-enablers throughout the medical logistics community. This training provides a more enabled and knowledgeable logistician that will enhance the quality of logistics provided across a command.
