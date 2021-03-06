What is MLMIP?

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    The Medical Logistics Management Internship Program (MLMIP) is a competitive 11-month training program consisting of six months of didactic training and five months of internship at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, followed by a two-year utilization strategic level assignment. The intent of MLMIP is to develop and train qualified 68J/68A non-commissioned officers, medical logistics officers, warrant officers and civilians as leader-enablers throughout the medical logistics community. This training provides a more enabled and knowledgeable logistician that will enhance the quality of logistics provided across a command.

    TAGS

    medical logistics
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    MLMIP

