    AFN Europe Report June 3, 2021

    GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Air Force bombers fly over all 30 NATO countries on Memorial Day during Operation Allied Sky and two U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters arrive at their new homeport at NSA Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 799717
    VIRIN: 210602-D-TX415-216
    Filename: DOD_108378772
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report June 3, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    NSA Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area
    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

