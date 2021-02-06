AFN Europe Report June 3, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Air Force bombers fly over all 30 NATO countries on Memorial Day during Operation Allied Sky and two U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters arrive at their new homeport at NSA Bahrain.