Recorded training on suicide prevention for emerging leaders and senior leaders. Includes 502 ABW resiliency video, featuring Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller and Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 09:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799712
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-DN745-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108378742
|Length:
|00:35:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined 2021 SP Annual Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT