Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, and Sgt. Maj. Aaron G. McDonald, MARFOREUR/AF sergeant major, participate in an event at a French cemetery near Belleau, France, May 29, 2021. U.S. Marines are in France to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood during a Memorial Day service at the local American cemeteries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)
|05.29.2021
|06.03.2021 06:28
|B-Roll
|799704
|210529-M-FX541-1002
|DOD_108378599
|00:06:11
|BELLEAU, FR
|2
|2
This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander supports French wreath laying ceremony, by Cpl Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
