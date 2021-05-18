Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger when unified at Stolen Cerberus VIII (B-Roll)

    GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Interoperability training strengthened alliances between U.S. military members and Hellenic armed forces during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: GR

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Interoperability
    Greece
    C-130J
    Elefsina
    Stolen Cerberus

