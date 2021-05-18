Interoperability training strengthened alliances between U.S. military members and Hellenic armed forces during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 05:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799700
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-TI641-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108378563
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Stronger when unified at Stolen Cerberus VIII (Slow Motion B-Roll), by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
