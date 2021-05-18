Stronger when unified at Stolen Cerberus VIII (Slate)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interoperability training strengthened alliances between U.S. military members and Hellenic armed forces during Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Operation Stolen Cerberus is a two-week exercise aimed at providing Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members the opportunity to standardize their efforts in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)