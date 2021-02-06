Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe mission with Portugal

    SPAIN

    06.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout Portugal with Portuguese F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. The ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon being here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799697
    VIRIN: 210602-F-ZW188-7003
    Filename: DOD_108378494
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ES

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

