Bomber Task Force Europe mission with Portugal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799697" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout Portugal with Portuguese F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. The ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon being here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)