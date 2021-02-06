A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout Portugal with Portuguese F-16 Fighting Falcons, June 2, 2021. The ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon being here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799697
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-ZW188-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_108378494
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe mission with Portugal, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
