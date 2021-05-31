Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: U.S. and French forces coordinate in mass casualty exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.31.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Task Force Iron Grey members participated with our French partners in a large mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, 31 March, 2021. The U.S. medics responded to a simulated vehicle rollover that ended with aerial evacuations from a French Puma helicopter and their crew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799696
    VIRIN: 210531-F-FN125-7001
    Filename: DOD_108378485
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: U.S. and French forces coordinate in mass casualty exercise, by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    helo
    helicopter
    CJTF-HOA
    Puma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT