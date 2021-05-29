U.S. and Kenyan Air Forces conduct C-145 interoperabillity exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After 3 months of training, U.S. Air Force Combat Aviation Advisors assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command CA Team OAD 7 EK11, and their Kenyan Air Force (KAF) partners completed a successful culmination exercise showcasing the wide range of capabilities this aircraft will add to the KAF fleet. The C-145 executed an airdrop with casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) supplies, Kenyan rapid response unit members retrieved the package, and used it to treat and transport the casualty onto the aircraft for a simulated medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)