    U.S. and Kenyan Air Forces conduct C-145 interoperabillity exercise

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    After 3 months of training, U.S. Air Force Combat Aviation Advisors assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command CA Team OAD 7 EK11, and their Kenyan Air Force (KAF) partners completed a successful culmination exercise showcasing the wide range of capabilities this aircraft will add to the KAF fleet. The C-145 executed an airdrop with casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) supplies, Kenyan rapid response unit members retrieved the package, and used it to treat and transport the casualty onto the aircraft for a simulated medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799691
    VIRIN: 210530-F-FN125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108378435
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Kenyan Air Forces conduct C-145 interoperabillity exercise, by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

