U.S. and Kenyan Air Forces conduct C-145 interoperabillity exercise

After 3 months of training, U.S. Air Force Combat Aviation Advisors assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command CA Team OAD 7 EK11, and their Kenyan Air Force (KAF) partners completed a successful culmination exercise showcasing the wide range of capabilities this aircraft will add to the KAF fleet. The C-145 executed an airdrop with casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) supplies, Kenyan rapid response unit members retrieved the package, and used it to treat and transport the casualty onto the aircraft for a simulated medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|05.29.2021
|06.03.2021 05:56
|Video Productions
|799691
|210530-F-FN125-9001
|DOD_108378435
|00:02:49
|NAIROBI, KE
|2
|2
