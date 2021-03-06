Andersen AFB pilots featured on Matt's Aviation Talks

Aviation enthusiasts from the United Kingdom request a remote meeting for a question and answer session with pilots from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2021. Pilots in attendance included: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Ohalloran, deputy commander of the 36th Operations Group at Andersen AFB, U.S. Navy Lt. Lucas Skalski, an aircraft division officer with the Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida, and U.S. Navy Lt. Ben Gubatina, an aviation safety officer with VUP-19 at Jacksonville NAS. Skalski and Gubatina are forward-deployed to Andersen AFB as pilots of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system, and Ohalloran was a pilot for B-1B Lancers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
