    Andersen AFB pilots featured on Matt's Aviation Talks

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Aviation enthusiasts from the United Kingdom request a remote meeting for a question and answer session with pilots from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2021. Pilots in attendance included: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Ohalloran, deputy commander of the 36th Operations Group at Andersen AFB, U.S. Navy Lt. Lucas Skalski, an aircraft division officer with the Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida, and U.S. Navy Lt. Ben Gubatina, an aviation safety officer with VUP-19 at Jacksonville NAS. Skalski and Gubatina are forward-deployed to Andersen AFB as pilots of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system, and Ohalloran was a pilot for B-1B Lancers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 01:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    pilot
    Andersen AFB
    Q and A
    MQ-4C Triton
    aviation enthusiast

