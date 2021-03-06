video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799682" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, Australian Defence Force, the U.S Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade conducted Exercise Crocodile Response 2021 at Point Fawcett, NT, Australia, May 26, 2021. Exercise Crocodile Response tests MRF-D and the ADF’s ability to provide disaster relief to partnered nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The rotational deployment of U.S. Marines affords a combined training opportunity with Australia and improves cooperation and integration between the two country’s forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)