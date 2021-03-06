U.S. Marines, Sailors, Australian Defence Force, the U.S Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade conducted Exercise Crocodile Response 2021 at Point Fawcett, NT, Australia, May 26, 2021. Exercise Crocodile Response tests MRF-D and the ADF’s ability to provide disaster relief to partnered nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The rotational deployment of U.S. Marines affords a combined training opportunity with Australia and improves cooperation and integration between the two country’s forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799682
|VIRIN:
|210603-M-YH254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108378239
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
