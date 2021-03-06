Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Crocodile Response 2021

    AUSTRALIA

    06.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, Australian Defence Force, the U.S Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade conducted Exercise Crocodile Response 2021 at Point Fawcett, NT, Australia, May 26, 2021. Exercise Crocodile Response tests MRF-D and the ADF’s ability to provide disaster relief to partnered nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The rotational deployment of U.S. Marines affords a combined training opportunity with Australia and improves cooperation and integration between the two country’s forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AU

    TAGS

    ADF
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    DFAT
    MRF-D 21.2
    Crocodile Response 2021

