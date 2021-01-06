U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition opening video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Delaney 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Warriors from multiple U.S. Army Pacific units compete in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 June 1-4 held at multiple training areas disbursed throughout three locations in the Indo-Pacific region due to COVID-19. Noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills and physical fitness. Two of these warriors will earn the right to be called USARPAC Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and USARPAC Soldier of the Year.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Delaney)

    #USARPACBWC2021

