    America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Pfc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    Lt. Gen. Randy A. George, outgoing Commanding
    General of America's First Corps, relinquishes his command on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. June 2, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799678
    VIRIN: 210602-A-WG527-002
    Filename: DOD_108378109
    Length: 00:17:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command, by PFC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    Commander
    U.S. Army
    Army
    ICorps

