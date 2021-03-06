Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ 2021 Battle of Midway Commemoration

    JAPAN

    06.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Aidan Campbell 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort talks about the past to present U.S. Navy relationship with Japan, to include a commemoration of the Battle of Midway.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 21:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799676
    VIRIN: 210603-N-DO831-0001
    PIN: 210603
    Filename: DOD_108377993
    Length: 00:11:52
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CNFJ 2021 Battle of Midway Commemoration, by PO1 Aidan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Midway

    Japan
    CNFJ
    commemoration
    history
    midway

