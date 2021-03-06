Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort talks about the past to present U.S. Navy relationship with Japan, to include a commemoration of the Battle of Midway.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 21:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799676
|VIRIN:
|210603-N-DO831-0001
|PIN:
|210603
|Filename:
|DOD_108377993
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNFJ 2021 Battle of Midway Commemoration, by PO1 Aidan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
