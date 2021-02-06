Lt. Gen. Randy A. George, outgoing Commanding General of America's First Corps, relinquishes his command on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. June 2, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799674
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-WG537-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108377977
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command, by PFC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT