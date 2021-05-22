The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at the Atlanta Air Show in Georgia, May 22-23, 2021. The air show also featured the U.S. Navy F-35C Demonstration Team, U.S. Army Black Daggers and many other acts.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799659
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-WU042-514
|Filename:
|DOD_108377564
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Air Show 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
