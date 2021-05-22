Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlanta Air Show 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at the Atlanta Air Show in Georgia, May 22-23, 2021. The air show also featured the U.S. Navy F-35C Demonstration Team, U.S. Army Black Daggers and many other acts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799659
    VIRIN: 210522-F-WU042-514
    Filename: DOD_108377564
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Air Show 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT