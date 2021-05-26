Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army, LTG R. Scott Dingle and the MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, CSM Diamond Hough, send warm wishes and happy 105th birthday to the Veterinary Corps.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:20
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 210526-A-AM516-701
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    birthday
    medicine
    veterinary
    veterinarian
    army

