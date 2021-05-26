The Surgeon General of the Army, LTG R. Scott Dingle and the MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, CSM Diamond Hough, send warm wishes and happy 105th birthday to the Veterinary Corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 18:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799657
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-AM516-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108377536
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Birthday, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
