    Happy Father's Day from the Office of the Surgeon General

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army, LTG R. Scott Dingle and the Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, CSM Diamond Hough, sends warm Father's Day wishes to all the Fathers of the Army.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799654
    VIRIN: 210526-A-AM516-289
    Filename: DOD_108377532
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

