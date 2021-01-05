Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition Day 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2021. The 2021 Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamil Birden)