    Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition Day 1

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Jamil Birden 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2021. The 2021 Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamil Birden)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799645
    VIRIN: 210501-A-KR339-1001
    Filename: DOD_108377296
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition Day 1, by SPC Jamil Birden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition

