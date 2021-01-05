Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition Day 1

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2021. The 2021 Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamil Birden)
