U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in formation over the Greek islands in support of exercise Poseidon's Rage, June 2, 2021. The inaugural multinational exercise serves to develop and improve U.S.- Hellenic air readiness and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799641
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108377218
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Liberty Wing Strike Eagles fly in close formation over Greece, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
