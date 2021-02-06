Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Strike Eagles fly in close formation over Greece

    GREECE

    06.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in formation over the Greek islands in support of exercise Poseidon's Rage, June 2, 2021. The inaugural multinational exercise serves to develop and improve U.S.- Hellenic air readiness and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799641
    VIRIN: 210601-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_108377218
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GR

    This work, Liberty Wing Strike Eagles fly in close formation over Greece, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

