Engineers Train on Demolition

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 402nd Engineer Company, Sapper Unit, trained on the Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM) and the Blasting Demolition Kit (BDK). They learned different configurations on how to set these up as well as the effects these tools have on armor and track vehicles.