    Engineers Train on Demolition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 402nd Engineer Company, Sapper Unit, trained on the Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM) and the Blasting Demolition Kit (BDK). They learned different configurations on how to set these up as well as the effects these tools have on armor and track vehicles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799636
    VIRIN: 210528-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108377166
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Train on Demolition, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosives
    SAPPER
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    402 Engineer Company

