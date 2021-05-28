U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 402nd Engineer Company, Sapper Unit, trained on the Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM) and the Blasting Demolition Kit (BDK). They learned different configurations on how to set these up as well as the effects these tools have on armor and track vehicles.
Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:38
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|799636
VIRIN:
|210528-A-KP604-001
Filename:
|DOD_108377166
Length:
|00:01:59
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineers Train on Demolition, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
