    Arlington executes a tow

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210601-N-PC065-2057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) B-roll video of Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conducting a towing evolution with the training support vessel Prevail (TSV 1), June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799630
    VIRIN: 210601-N-PC065-2057
    Filename: DOD_108377123
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Arlington executes a tow, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Tow
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

