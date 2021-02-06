Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolstein Center Closing Preparations Timelapse

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Capt. Matt Eck 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard members start preparations to close the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. In this time lapse video taken on June 2, 2021, service members put away the 480 chairs from the center's floor where previously more than 6,000 community members were vaccinated per day. The center will end the vaccination mission on June 7, 2021. The CVC opened on March 16, 2021, as a joint operation between the Ohio National Guard, the Department of Defense, Ohio Department of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cleveland State University and other organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Matthew Eck, Ohio National Guard) (This video was edited using time lapse techniques.)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799629
    VIRIN: 210602-F-KU864-966
    Filename: DOD_108377110
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Cleveland
    Wolstein Center
    COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic

