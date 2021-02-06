Wolstein Center Closing Preparations Timelapse

Ohio National Guard members start preparations to close the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. In this time lapse video taken on June 2, 2021, service members put away the 480 chairs from the center's floor where previously more than 6,000 community members were vaccinated per day. The center will end the vaccination mission on June 7, 2021. The CVC opened on March 16, 2021, as a joint operation between the Ohio National Guard, the Department of Defense, Ohio Department of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cleveland State University and other organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Matthew Eck, Ohio National Guard) (This video was edited using time lapse techniques.)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799629
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-KU864-966
|Filename:
|DOD_108377110
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
