Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PS Magazine 70th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Demarrio Spence 

    Army Sustainment Command - Redstone Arsenal Detachment

    Brief historical overview of PS Magazine and it's mission informing Army/DoD readiness, with a closing statement of congratulations by the AMC DCG, LTG Donnie Walker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799620
    VIRIN: 210602-A-EV437-1000
    PIN: 210602
    Filename: DOD_108377084
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Redstone Arsenal

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Readiness
    PS Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT