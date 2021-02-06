Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Southeast Sizzler May 2021

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210602-N-KK394-1001

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 2, 2021) Multimedia video created to highlight events covered by Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Southeast Sailors for the month of March, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 799619
    VIRIN: 210602-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_108377083
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, NPASE Southeast Sizzler May 2021, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPASE
    Southeast
    Mayport
    highlight reel

