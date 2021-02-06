210602-N-KK394-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 2, 2021) Multimedia video created to highlight events covered by Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Southeast Sailors for the month of March, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson Branch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 14:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|799619
|VIRIN:
|210602-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108377083
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NPASE Southeast Sizzler May 2021, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT