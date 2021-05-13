Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    249th Electrical Pole Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Prime Power Specialist Soldiers, with the 249th Engineer Battalion, conduct safety and skills training on power poles at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The training is necessary to make sure the Soldiers remain proficient in all means of power distribution should they be called upon to safely provide electricity to units in a forward deployed status.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799611
    VIRIN: 210513-A-OI229-225
    Filename: DOD_108377059
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Electrical Pole Training, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    12Q Power Line Distribution Specialist

    TAGS

    USACE
    Electrical
    Lineman
    Power Pole

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT