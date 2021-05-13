Prime Power Specialist Soldiers, with the 249th Engineer Battalion, conduct safety and skills training on power poles at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The training is necessary to make sure the Soldiers remain proficient in all means of power distribution should they be called upon to safely provide electricity to units in a forward deployed status.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799611
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-OI229-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108377059
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 249th Electrical Pole Training, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS
