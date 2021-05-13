249th Electrical Pole Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799611" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Prime Power Specialist Soldiers, with the 249th Engineer Battalion, conduct safety and skills training on power poles at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The training is necessary to make sure the Soldiers remain proficient in all means of power distribution should they be called upon to safely provide electricity to units in a forward deployed status.