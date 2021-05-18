Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Houston-Galveston, partner agencies provide boating safety tips

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston and local partner agencies provide boating safety tips and on best practices to stay safe on the water as part of National Safe Boating Week May 18, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. National Safe Boating Week is a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and port partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:08
    This work, Coast Guard Houston-Galveston, partner agencies provide boating safety tips, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

