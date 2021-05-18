Coast Guard Houston-Galveston, partner agencies provide boating safety tips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799607" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston and local partner agencies provide boating safety tips and on best practices to stay safe on the water as part of National Safe Boating Week May 18, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. National Safe Boating Week is a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and port partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)