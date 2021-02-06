Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOSPEX B-Roll

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    About 400 troops from the U.S. Army’s 30th Medical Brigade, German Bundeswehr, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and medical subject matter experts from six partner nations took part in the DEFENDER-Europe 21 hospital exercise (HOSPEX) at Baumholder Training Area June 2, 2021.
    HOSPEX provided a unique opportunity to train with allies and partners, side-by-side, to operate as we would in a real emergency to sustain the fighting force, increase interoperability, and strengthen partnerships. Personnel from Germany, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary participated in the HOSPEX.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799602
    VIRIN: 210602-A-IC955-0001
    Filename: DOD_108376851
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    StrongerTogether

    DefenderEurope

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    VictoryMedics
    Team21
    DefenderEurope

