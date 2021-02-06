HOSPEX B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



About 400 troops from the U.S. Army’s 30th Medical Brigade, German Bundeswehr, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and medical subject matter experts from six partner nations took part in the DEFENDER-Europe 21 hospital exercise (HOSPEX) at Baumholder Training Area June 2, 2021.

HOSPEX provided a unique opportunity to train with allies and partners, side-by-side, to operate as we would in a real emergency to sustain the fighting force, increase interoperability, and strengthen partnerships. Personnel from Germany, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary participated in the HOSPEX.