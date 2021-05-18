The 34th Weapons Squadron competes in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base

The 34th Weapons Squadron competed in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2021. Different units demonstrated capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery. The competition incorporated multiple units and career fields and allowed instructors at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures. (U.S. Air. Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
