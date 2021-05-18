The 34th Weapons Squadron competes in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 34th Weapons Squadron competed in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2021. Different units demonstrated capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery. The competition incorporated multiple units and career fields and allowed instructors at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures. (U.S. Air. Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)