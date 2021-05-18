Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 34th Weapons Squadron competes in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 34th Weapons Squadron competed in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2021. Different units demonstrated capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery. The competition incorporated multiple units and career fields and allowed instructors at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures. (U.S. Air. Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799601
    VIRIN: 210518-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_108376836
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

