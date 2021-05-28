Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Packing up and rolling out! U.S. Soldiers from 2CR, Tactical Road March From Germany to Hungary (no graphics)

    VARPOLATA, HUNGARY

    05.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Margaret Gabriel 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Soldiers from the Second Squadron, Second Cavalry Regiment quickly and successfully convoyed across three countries in three days.
    Service members are heading to the Central Training Area near Varpalota, Hungary, for the multinational exercise Saber Guardian.
    Over 700 Soldiers and 150 vehicles rapidly deployed to build readiness by demonstrating the ability to quickly respond to crisis and present a combat credible force.

    This video was filmed on May 22-28, 2021.
    Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:12
    SGT Jose Meza
    Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    @00:33
    SGT William Bartnick
    Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 13:28
    Location: VARPOLATA, HU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Packing up and rolling out! U.S. Soldiers from 2CR, Tactical Road March From Germany to Hungary (no graphics), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Convoy
    2CR
    Stronger Together
    Saber Guardian
    AFN Bavaria
    Defender Europe

