U.S. Soldiers from the Second Squadron, Second Cavalry Regiment quickly and successfully convoyed across three countries in three days.
Service members are heading to the Central Training Area near Varpalota, Hungary, for the multinational exercise Saber Guardian.
Over 700 Soldiers and 150 vehicles rapidly deployed to build readiness by demonstrating the ability to quickly respond to crisis and present a combat credible force.
This video was filmed on May 22-28, 2021.
Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:12
SGT Jose Meza
Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment
@00:33
SGT William Bartnick
Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799598
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-LK741-249
|Filename:
|DOD_108376786
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|VARPOLATA, HU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Packing up and rolling out! U.S. Soldiers from 2CR, Tactical Road March From Germany to Hungary (no graphics), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT