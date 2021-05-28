Packing up and rolling out! U.S. Soldiers from 2CR, Tactical Road March From Germany to Hungary (no graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from the Second Squadron, Second Cavalry Regiment quickly and successfully convoyed across three countries in three days.

Service members are heading to the Central Training Area near Varpalota, Hungary, for the multinational exercise Saber Guardian.

Over 700 Soldiers and 150 vehicles rapidly deployed to build readiness by demonstrating the ability to quickly respond to crisis and present a combat credible force.



This video was filmed on May 22-28, 2021.

Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:12

SGT Jose Meza

Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment



@00:33

SGT William Bartnick

Eagle Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment