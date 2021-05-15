Steadfast Defender 2021: best shots

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799564" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Allied and partner forces are taking part in NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. The exercise brings together over 9,000 air, land, maritime and special operations forces. More than 20 NATO Allies and partners are participating in the exercise which aims to ensure NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website. NATO takes the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining. Footage includes the best shots from the exercise including shots from the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal, as well as of Italian, Romanian, Spanish, Turkish, UK and US troops training in Romania – plus soundbites from the Commander of Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT - F-35B FIGHTER JET ON DECK OF HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH OFF THE COAST OF PORTUGAL. ROYAL NAVY MERLIN HELICOPTER IN BACKGROUND. 2. (00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – F-35B FIGHTER JET TAKING OFF OF HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, AND THEN LANDING 3. (00:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO ALLIES PRACTISE REFUELLING AT SEA 4. (00:48) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SOLDIER ON RADIO, LYING DOWN, HELICOPTER ABOVE 5. (00:51) SLOW MO – TURKISH SNIPER CONCLUDING LIVE-FIRE 6. (00:55) SLOW MO - SPANISH SNIPER CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE DRILL 7. (00:58) SLOW MO – ITALIAN SNIPER EJECTING SPENT ROUND 8. (01:03) SLOW MO - ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTERS FLYING ABOVE TRAINING GROUND 9. (01:06) WIDE SHOT - ROMANIAN SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES (SOF) RAPPELLING DOWN ROPES FROM ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTERS 10. (01:09) VARIOUS SHOTS - ROMANIAN SOLDIERS CONDUCTING REACT-TO-CONTACT DRILL 11. (01:21) VARIOUS SHOTS - ROMANIAN INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE DRILL AND TRAVERSING TRAINING GROUND 12. (01:28) VARIOUS SHOTS - TROOPS FROM ITALY, ROMANIA AND SPAIN CONDUCTING TRAINING ON FIGHTING IN BUILT-UP AREAS 13. (01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN DARDO INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES MOVING THROUGH TRAINING AREA 14. (02:02) GOPRO SHOT – SPANISH ARMOURED VEHICLES IN CONVOY ON TRAINING AREA 15. (02:06) MEDIUM SHOT – THE INSIDE OF A SPANISH ARMOURED VEHICLE 16. (02:08) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) –ARMOURED VEHICLES FROM UNITED KINGDOM, ROMANIA AND TURKEY MOVING ACROSS TRAINING GROUND 17. (02:33) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – TURKISH ARMOURED VEHICLES AND TURKISH SOLDIERS LINED UP ALONG RIDGEWAY 18. (02:53) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – SPANISH ARMOURED VEHICLES AND SPANISH TROOPS LINED UP ON TRAINING GROUND 19. (03:04) DRONE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ITALIAN DARDO INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES FIRING ON TRAINING GROUND 20. (03:13) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH AND ALBANIAN MILITARY POLICE OFFICERS AND TURKISH TROOPS COME UNDER A SIMULATED ATTACK AT A CHECKPOINT 21. (03:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH TROOPS ATTEND TO A MOCK MEDICAL CASUALTY 22. (03:38) VARIOUS SHOTS INCLUDING SLO MO - ROMANIAN SOLDIERS PRACTISE FIRING ROCKET-PROPELLED GRENADES 23. (04:02) DRONE SHOT (NO SOUND) – US M1A1 ABRAMS TANKS LINED UP ON TRAINING GROUND 24. (04:13) DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – US M1A1 ABRAMS TANKS GETTING INTO POSITION AND THEN FIRING ON TRAINING GROUND 25. (04:38) DRONE SHOT (NO SOUND) – TURKISH CONVOY WITH SOLDIERS ON THE GROUND AIMING WEAPONS 26. (04:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROGER L. CLOUTIER JR, COMMANDER ALLIED LAND COMMAND “So a VJTF is a Very High Readiness Joint Task Force and it demonstrates NATO's capability to have a highly trained, rapidly deployable unit on standby to respond to crisis or conflict if necessary.” 27. (04:58) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROGER L. CLOUTIER JR, COMMANDER ALLIED LAND COMMAND “Well, to NATO, NATO at large, it demonstrates interoperability across multiple nations. It demonstrates standardization and it really demonstrates the combat readiness of NATO's land forces. As NATO LANDCOM Commander, I focus every day on the combat readiness of NATO's land forces and the VJTF is the tip of the spear.” 28. (05:19) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROGER L. CLOUTIER JR, COMMANDER ALLIED LAND COMMAND “This is about interoperability and combat readiness and there's three types of interoperability. Human interoperability, where soldiers from different nations work together and they develop that human interoperability. Technical interoperability like the ability to control the TAC aviation, to synchronise artillery. And then process and procedure interoperability, where you learn to work together using different processes and procedures. So the soldiers and units leave here more interoperable, more combat ready and more capable of defending this great Alliance.” ###