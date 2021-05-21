Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Dickinson visits the Ministry of Defense.

    JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Command Commander General Dickinson visits Japan's Ministry of Defense to discuss the shared vision of space integration and cooperation between the U.S. and Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799523
    VIRIN: 210521-N-UC197-1001
    Filename: DOD_108376068
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Ministry of Defense
    SPACECOM
    U.S. Space Command
    General James H. Dickinson

