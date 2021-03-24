video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799511" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shana Hirchert, the flight commander of the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron Operations Support Medicine, with 353rd Special Operations Group, talks about her job as a flight physician on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2021. Hirchert participated in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, by providing in-flight care to a simulated plane crash casualty in the back of a CV-22 at night before transferring the casualty to care at the U.S. Naval Hospital-Okinawa (USNHO). This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)