U.S. Air Force Maj. Shana Hirchert, the flight commander of the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron Operations Support Medicine, with 353rd Special Operations Group, talks about her job as a flight physician on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2021. Hirchert participated in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, by providing in-flight care to a simulated plane crash casualty in the back of a CV-22 at night before transferring the casualty to care at the U.S. Naval Hospital-Okinawa (USNHO). This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799511
|VIRIN:
|210324-M-QT612-161
|Filename:
|DOD_108375923
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Shana Hirchert, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT