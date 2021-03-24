Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Shana Hirchert

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Shana Hirchert, the flight commander of the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron Operations Support Medicine, with 353rd Special Operations Group, talks about her job as a flight physician on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2021. Hirchert participated in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, by providing in-flight care to a simulated plane crash casualty in the back of a CV-22 at night before transferring the casualty to care at the U.S. Naval Hospital-Okinawa (USNHO). This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 23:14
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    Commandos
    Medics
    353rd SOG
    USHNO

